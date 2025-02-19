Student from Kashmir faces brutal ragging in Karnataka Medical College; JKSA seeks CM's intervention

Hameem, a second-year MBBS student hailing from Kashmir's Anantnag was allegedly ragged and assaulted by senior students at Al-Ameen Medical College in Karnataka.

The ordeal began on February 18 after Hameem went to watch a cricket match between 2019 and 2022 batch students in the college playground.

The senior students questioned his presence, despite him complying to their instruction to stay away from the boundary line.

Tensions flared up as they confronted and demanded him to leave.

“A group of seniors humiliated him, ordered him to perform an ‘Al-Ameen salute,’ sing songs, and dance for their amusement. They even attempted to force him into their car, implying further harm. When he refused, asserting that such demands were both inappropriate and against college regulations, the situation became more volatile. Sensing imminent danger, he took out his phone to record the incident, hoping it would deter them. Instead, this act of self-defence enraged them further,” J&K Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor said in a post on platform X.