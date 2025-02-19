'Will be held accountable for poll failures': Kharge tells Congress office bearers

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told top party leaders that they would be held accountable for election results in the future and warned them against turncoats, remarks that came in the backdrop of the party's Delhi poll debacle.

Addressing the new office-bearers at a meeting held at the party's headquarters at Indira Bhawan, he urged party leaders to work at the grassroots level and strengthen the party from the booth level and promote such people who are ideologically committed to the organisation.

Kharge also hinted at some more changes in the organisation, saying some changes have already taken place and some more are in the offing.

"I want to talk to you about the most important thing of accountability. You all will be held accountable for revamping the organisations in states and for all future election results," he told the office-bearers.

The party recently brought in new office bearers in the revamped organisation.

Among those who attended the meeting included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, all general secretaries and in-charges in various states.