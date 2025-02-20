Nation

Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to technical issues

The flight was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, according to officials.
Biman Bangldesh Airlines flight used for representational purposes. (Photo| X)
NAGPUR: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai with 396 passengers and 12 crew members on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at around midnight on Wednesday due to technical issues, a senior official of the Nagpur airport told PTI.

The passengers will be flown by another flight of the company later in the day, he said.

