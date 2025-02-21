People behind attack on Indian democratic values should be exposed: Dhankhar on USAID controversy

Speaking at an event on meditation here, Dhankhar said the remarks on USAID funding came from a person of authority and that it was a fact that money was given.

Calling for the use of "Chanakya niti" to get into the root of the controversy, he said the problem should be eradicated from its roots.

"People who allowed such kind of an attack (to allegedly damage the electoral purity) should be exposed," he said.

He also said delivering a body blow to such forces is the "national duty" of people.

Last week, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk had announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India."

The DOGE in a post on X on Saturday last announced cancelling many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.