EU leadership's visit to India next week will enhance ties: MEA

NEW DELHI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India next week will pave the way for further strengthening growing convergence in key areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Leyen, accompanied by the high-powered European Union College of Commissioners, will pay a visit to India on February 27 and 28 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It will be the first ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India.

Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Leyen, the MEA said in a statement.

EU Trade and Technology Council (TEC) and bilateral ministerial meetings between the European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will also be held, it said.