Former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appointed second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister

Former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed the second Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PK Mishra, a retired IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the PM.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes the office," said a central government order.

"His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order added.

Das had served as the RBI Governor for six years from December 2018 to December 2024. He was originally appointed for three years and then got an extension for three more years.

Had the government tapped him for a third term, he would have surpassed the tenure of Benegal Rama Rau, who served as the longest RBI governor for 7.5 years between 1949 and 1957.

Incidentally, Das was the first non-economist in 28 years to be appointed as RBI Governor, but it took him no time to prove that running a central bank needed no expertise in monetary economics, and one need not necessarily be a monetary economist.

During his stint as RBI Governor, Das was twice ranked as the top central banker by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

Before joining the RBI, he spearheaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 demonetisation drive while then RBI Governor Urjit Patel took a backseat through the whole process.

A retired IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Das has vast experience in various areas of governance for over 40 years. He has held important positions in the central and state governments in the areas of finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure, among others.

The 25th governor of the RBI had also acted as India's G20 Sherpa and member, 15th Finance Commission.

Those who have interacted with him recall Das as being amiable and likable, without being too interesting. If his composed and easygoing manner helped overcome the toughest of challenges during his various stints, his faith in 'doing your best as an individual, while working as a team,' defined his core working style.

He always had a sense of mission about him, but absolutely no interest in leaving a legacy or stardom, they say.

