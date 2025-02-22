Mass wedding scam in Rajkot: Organisers vanish, leaving families stranded

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking turn of events, the organisers of the Rajkot Sarvajatiya Samuh Lagna disappeared on the wedding day, allegedly fleeing with the community marriage funds.

Families had paid Rs 40,000 per bride and groom, trusting the event’s smooth execution. As panic spread among attendees, the Rajkot Police stepped in, ensuring that weddings for those who remained were solemnised.

A mass marriage ceremony for 28 girls of all castes, organised under the name of Rishivanshi Samaj in Rajkot, turned into chaos as the organisers vanished without a trace. Families, who had paid amounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000, arrived at the venue near Madhapar only to find no arrangements in place.

Panic spread as attendees from Rajkot and nearby districts realised they had been deceived, leaving brides in tears as they prepared to return. With distress mounting, the police were alerted and swiftly reached the spot, launching efforts to ensure the halted marriages could proceed.

"This should never happen in the name of mass marriage," lamented Vitthalbhai, who arrived from Rajkot for his son’s wedding, only to find no arrangements in place. "The organisers took Rs 40,000 from us and disappeared, leaving people stranded," he said, demanding strict action.

"The organisers took Rs 15,000 from both sides, promising a grand wedding with dowry," said Shilpaben Bagtharia, who attended her brother-in-law’s daughter’s wedding. "They told us everything would be ready by 6 AM, but when we arrived, there were no arrangements, no organisers, and even the Brahmins had left," she added, describing the disappointment.