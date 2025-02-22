Meeting between protesting farmers, central team underway in Chandigarh

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said they expect their issues will be resolved in the meeting.

Another farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will take part in the meeting with a positive mind.

The farmers had earlier asked for the next meeting to be held in Delhi but the government scheduled it in Chandigarh.

"Today, the sixth round of talks with the Centre will take place. We have information that the Union agriculture minister and other ministers will be part of the meeting. The KMM and SKM (Non-Political) delegation will take part in the meeting," Pandher said earlier.

The farmers have been protesting to press for their various demands for the past year.

In a letter to Dallewal and Pandher dated February 19, joint secretary in the agriculture ministry, Purna Chandra Kishan, said, "This is in continuation of the previous meeting with the leaders of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, which was held in Chandigarh on February 14."

In this sequence, a meeting with the ministers of the government of India and the government of Punjab on the demands of the farmers' unions has been scheduled on February 22 at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh. You are cordially invited to the meeting.

The discussions on February 14 came after a year-long protest by farmers, centred mainly around the demand for a legal guarantee for MSP on farm produce.