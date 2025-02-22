NIA chargesheets fourth accused in CPI-Maoist Magadh zone revival case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said it has filed a chargesheet against a zonal committee member of banned CPI (Maoist) in a case of attempts to revive and strengthen its presence in Magadh zone in Bihar.

In its third chargesheet filed in the case before a special court in Patna, the federal agency has charged Bihari Paswan, a member of North Bihar Madhya Zonal Committee of the banned outfit, under Indian Penal Code and anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

He is the fourth accused against whom the chargesheet has been filed in the case, it said.

"NIA investigations have revealed that Bihari Paswan, who was arrested in August 2024, was trained in manufacturing of IEDs (improvised explosive devices). Along with other accused, he was actively involved in unlawful activities intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the statement said.

The NIA has alleged that Paswan co-conspired to further strengthen the presence of CPI (Maoist) in Begusarai-Khagariya area on the directions of one of the earlier arrested accused, Pramod Mishra who is a polit bureau member.

Paswan used to provide logistics support to Pramod Mishra and other leaders, and was also involved in raising funds for the proscribed organisation through collection of levy from brick kiln owners and other business establishments, the agency said.

The NIA had recovered mobile phones and letters connected with CPI (Maoist) from Paswan's possession during his arrest from Begusarai.

"The case had emanated from the arrest of two top leaders of CPI (Maoist) by Tekari police in Gaya district of Bihar in August 2023.

Naxal literature, handwritten letters and seven memory cards were seized from their possession," the NIA said.

The anti-terror probe agency had registered the case in October 2023 against Pramod Mishra and Vinod Mishra, residents of Gaya region