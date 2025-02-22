Security forces launch search operations at multiple places across Jammu

JAMMU: Security forces on Saturday launched anti-terror operations at nearly three dozen places across Jammu region, security officials said.

The operations were launched over suspicious movements in some parts and as part of an area domination exercise in other places.

No contact has been established with the terrorists so far, officials said.

Operations were going on in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, higher reaches of Udhampur-Kathua belt, mountainous Doda and Kishtwar and the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district when the last reports of suspicious activities were received.