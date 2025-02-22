Very positive atmosphere, says Agriculture Minister Chouhan as Centre holds talks with farmer leaders

CHANDIGARH: The second round of talks between farmer leaders and a delegation from the Centre led by the three Union ministers, which centred around the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops among other demands, remained inconclusive. It was decided in the meeting that the next round of talks will be held on March 19.

A team comprising three Union ministers -- Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi -- held parleys with the protesting farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and 28 representatives of the two forums at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration here. The meeting is also being attended by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Punjab Food and Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

After the three-hour meeting, Chouhan said, "The talks were held in very positive atmosphere and now the next round of talks will be held on March 19 at Chandigarh. We put forth the priorities of the Modi government which is about farmers' welfare. We also heard what farmer leaders had to say."

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that discussions were held on the quantity of crops purchased at MSP, but a difference of opinion arose. He said the farmers had remained firm on their demand for legally guaranteed MSP on 23 crops, adding that the three central ministers urged Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his fast, but he refused.

Earlier, addressing the farmers in the meeting, Chouhan said the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has been making regular policy interventions to address issues being faced by them.

The Centre has sought the relevant reports and data cited by the farmer leaders, which they have agreed to provide. The government has assured that it will study the reports and data, based on which discussions will be taken forward.