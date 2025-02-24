Insider track | Rajiv Gauba in the reckoning again

Rajiv Gauba in the reckoning again

There is a strong buzz in the political circles that former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba may soon get a place in the Narendra Modi’s ministry. A reshuffle is expected around June or July. People in the know say if Gauba doesn’t make it to the cabinet, then he is likely to get a governor role. Gauba served as cabinet secretary, with his term being extended four times—each for one-year periods. The close working relationship between Gauba and PM Modi has led to speculation about his possible inclusion in the cabinet.

Given his impressive track record, Gauba could be assigned a significant portfolio, possibly similar to how S Jaishankar, also a former diplomat, was brought in for his expertise. Gauba’s administrative experience, especially in national security, positions him as a strong candidate for roles such as IT minister or MoS Home. A graduate in Physics from Patna University, Gauba’s career is marked by handling high-stakes situations, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and overseeing elections in Muzaffarpur and Gaya.

His expertise in international economics even led to his appointment as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director at IMF in Washington. Known for his role in shaping the National Action Plan to combat Left-Wing Extremism and contributing to the peaceful revocation of Article 370, Gauba has a distinguished career.