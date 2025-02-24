PM Modi nominates Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, actor Mohanlal and others for obesity campaign

NEW DELHI: A day after mentioning in his radio broadcast 'Maan Ki Baat program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life including Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, actor Mohanlal, singer Shreya Ghoshal to promote the fight against obesity in the country.

In a post on X , the PM said, "As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity".

The other nominated personalities include Industrialist and philanthropist Anand Mahindra, entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, actor turn politician Dinesh Nerahua, sportsperson Manubhkar, Mirabai Chanu, actor Madhavan and BJP MP in RS SudhaMurty.