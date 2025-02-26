Amid deterioration in Dallewal's health, farmer unions to hold fourth round of unity talks

CHANDIGARH: The fourth round of unity talks between farmer unions Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers protest, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) is scheduled to be held here on Thursday despite the deterioration in health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Leaders of SKM (Non-political) held an emergency meeting at the Khanauri border after the health of Dallewal deteriorated on Wednesday morning. As per the latest medical reports, his urine tests show positive ketone levels, indicating that his body is consuming its own tissues due to the lack of food and consumption of only water for 93 days. His uric acid level is also higher than normal.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda said Dallewal is suffering from a high fever (103°F) and his blood pressure is not under control. "We have given a call to members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) Sidhpur to reach the Khanauri borders on Thursday," he said.