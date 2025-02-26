Amid deterioration in Dallewal's health, farmer unions to hold fourth round of unity talks

CHANDIGARH: The fourth round of unity talks between farmer unions Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers protest, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) is scheduled to be held here on Thursday despite the deterioration in health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
Leaders of SKM (Non-political) held an emergency meeting at the Khanauri border after the health of Dallewal deteriorated on Wednesday morning. As per the latest medical reports, his urine tests show positive ketone levels, indicating that his body is consuming its own tissues due to the lack of food and consumption of only water for 93 days. His uric acid level is also higher than normal.
Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotda said Dallewal is suffering from a high fever (103°F) and his blood pressure is not under control. "We have given a call to members of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta) Sidhpur to reach the Khanauri borders on Thursday," he said.
On Thursday morning in Chandigarh, there will be a meeting of SKM (non-political) and KMM following which a joint meeting will be held to discuss unity between both fronts and the SKM.
Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan had already raised objections to the letter received for the unity talks. He had said that the letter only contains signatures of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leaders, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, and not the signature of SKM (Non-political) leader Dallewal.
The SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been protesting at the Shambu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year.
On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women's assemblies will be organized at the protest sites in Datasinghwala-Khanauri, Shambhu and Ratnpura on the issue of the MSP guarantee law.