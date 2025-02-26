Homage to martyred marks PM foreign trips

NEW DELHI: Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a precedent in paying tribute to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World War I and II, particularly those who died on foreign soil.

Through these acts of remembrance, Modi has emerged as a staunch advocate for honouring the brave soldiers, many of whose sacrifices had been forgotten over time, as they fell in distant lands while defending freedom and peace.

During his visit to Australia in 2014, the PM paid homage to the bravehearts at the War Memorial in Canberra. He presented Man Singh Trophy, a cherished symbol of the Sikh Regiment battalions, to his Australian counterpart Tony Abbott.

Originally crafted in silver, the trophy was first presented to the Officers’ Mess of the 14th (King George’s Own) Sikhs in 1919. “It commemorates the valour of those officers who served in the First World War in Egypt, Gallipoli, Sinai, and Mesopotamia between October 1914 and May 1917,” the PMO had said.

In November 2015, Modi became the first Indian PM to pay tribute at the INA Memorial Marker in Singapore. Earlier in April 2015, he was the first Indian PM to honour the Indian soldiers at the World War I Memorial in Neuve Chapelle, France.

In 2017, during his visit to Israel, Modi paid tribute to the soldiers at Indian War Cemetery in Haifa. In September 2018, on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he spoke of the centenary of the Battle of Haifa and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers from the Mysore, Hyderabad, and Jodhpur Lancers who had liberated Haifa during World War I.