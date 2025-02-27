Jharkhand women yet to get 2-month Maiyan aid

RANCHI: Women in Jharkhand are yet to receive Rs 2,500 under Maiyan Samman Yojana for the past two months. The last payment for December was made on January 6 when the Hemant Soren government had transferred Rs 11,415 crore to the bank accounts of 56.62 lakh women.

Delay in payments has irked beneficiaries, making them question whether the scheme will even continue for five years. “The way payments are being delayed, it appears that the scheme will not last long. It was for nothing other than getting votes of women. Now, since they have won the elections, they have lost interest in thescheme,” said Shanti Devi, a recipient from Hazaribagh.

“All the installments were credited into women’s bank accounts smoothly before polls, but as soon as the elections were over, it started getting de- layed,” she alleged.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi has questioned the rationale behind providing assistance of Rs 2,500 to young women, while widows and elderly women are receiving pension of only Rs 1,000. “The government should reconsider the decision,” he said.