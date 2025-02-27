Union Cabinet approves Waqf Bill with changes suggested by JPC for introduction in Budget Session 

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet at its meeting on February 19, approved the updated Waqf (Amendment) Bill with the changes suggested by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, sources said.

Now with the approval of the Union Cabinet, the government has paved the way to introduce the bill, which aims to streamline registration of Waqf properties, in the second half of the Budget Session slated to commence on March 10.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the bill was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on February 13, sparking strong opposition protests. In January, the committee approved all amendments proposed by members of the ruling BJP-led NDA while rejecting every change suggested by opposition members during a clause-by-clause discussion.

Out of 44 amendments put forward, the panel accepted 14 changes suggested by NDA members through a vote. The key provisions of the bill include appointing at least two non-Muslim members to state Waqf boards and allowing a government official to determine whether a property qualifies as Waqf property.

After a series of deliberations, the JPC submitted its final report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. The revised bill, incorporating the approved amendments, was formally adopted by the panel on January 29.

Initially expected to be introduced during the Winter Session in November 2024, the bill was referred to the JPC for a detailed review before its scheduled presentation in Parliament.