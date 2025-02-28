Fresh violence in Manipur as miscreants open fire at Meitei sacred site

GUWAHATI: After weeks of relative calm, violence erupted again in Manipur on Friday when unknown miscreants opened fire from a hill range at Kongba Maru, a sacred site of the Meiteis in Imphal East district, near the Kangpokpi district.

A group of devotees, escorted by a combined team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), had gone to the site for worship. Shots were fired while they were at the premises, but no casualties were reported.

K Rajen, one of the devotees present, recounted the incident to the media.

“We, around 25 devotees, reached the temple site at 8 am and started cleaning the premises. After a while, when we were worshipping, the Kuki militants started firing from the hilltop," he said.