Opposition slams Shiv Sena minister for insensitive statement on Pune bus station rape case

The Opposition has slammed Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam for his insensitive statement in connection with the Swargate bus stand rape in Pune.

After taking stock of the case, the minister of state for home Kadam said the woman who was raped should have cried for help because 10-15 people were around the bus where the act took place.

“If she would have cried for help, then definitely people around the bus would have rushed to help. This is a crowded location but everything seems to have happened in a peaceful way,” he said.

Kadam also said that in most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim while there are very rare cases where the victim is a stranger. “In the Swargate rape case as well, the police will find out the truth in the interrogations,” he said.