Opposition slams Shiv Sena minister for insensitive statement on Pune bus station rape case

The Opposition has slammed Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam for his insensitive statement in connection with the Swargate bus stand rape in Pune.
After taking stock of the case, the minister of state for home Kadam said the woman who was raped should have cried for help because 10-15 people were around the bus where the act took place.
“If she would have cried for help, then definitely people around the bus would have rushed to help. This is a crowded location but everything seems to have happened in a peaceful way,” he said.
Kadam also said that in most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim while there are very rare cases where the victim is a stranger. “In the Swargate rape case as well, the police will find out the truth in the interrogations,” he said.
Congress MLA and former leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar demanded the resignation of Kadam. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should sack Kadam or ensure his apology for hurting sentiments and making outrageous statements,” Wadettiwar said.
Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Aditya Thackeray also slammed Kadam. “God help our citizens if this is the horribly low quality of ministers our State has been forced on, by the govt. A rape is a rape. Treat a rapist just like a terrorist. Don’t indulge in stupid statements. This MoS said the rape happened because the victim was silent and didn’t make any noise. Today he is saying, “alertness” programs are on against rapes by known persons. Embarrassing to see such insensitive and casual behaviour from a minister. When governments, leaders and political parties had morals, ministers would be sacked for such statements,” Thackeray posted on social media.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned the Shiv Sena minister that he should be careful while making statements. Fadnavis said Kadam is young and should be sensitive, adding that he should understand the situation before speaking.