Guwahati Diary | Four villages declared child marriage-free

Four Assam villages have been declared child marriage-free. “Assam has taken a firm stance against child marriage. We are putting the last nail in the coffin of this social evil across the state,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X. Official sources said the four villages – Rukni Part IV, Bhairabpur Part I, Rosekandy Grant I, and Rosekandy Grant II – made a lot of efforts to protect girl children since the state launched a drive against the social malaise. The drive against child marriage was launched in February 2023 when 3,425 people were arrested. In the second phase in October that year, 913 people were arrested.

Guwahati Zoo to get facelift at Rs 350 crore

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, known as Guwahati Zoo, will get a facelift. The state government will undertake a Rs 350 crore project and add various facilities for animals and visitors. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the project on January 1. Sarma said after he taking over as the CM, he visited the zoo one day and felt it did not get the kind of love it expected from the government. He was hopeful that the Rs 350 crore project would help the zoo get the required facilities. Established in 1957, the Guwahati Zoo is located in the heart of the city.