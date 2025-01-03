India lodges protest with China over creation of two new counties in Hotan region

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over the establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in the Indian Union territory of Ladakh.

In a strong reaction, New Delhi said the creation of the new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's "illegal and forcible" occupation of the same.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the "illegal" Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area.