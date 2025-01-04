Bihar jail superintendent faces investigation over alleged disproportionate assets

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police conducted simultaneous searches on Saturday at the office and residential premises of Bidu Kumar, Superintendent of Beur Central Jail near Patna, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of EOU, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, stated that the searches were carried out at various locations linked to the jail superintendent after obtaining a court order.

Initial investigations revealed that Bidu Kumar had amassed disproportionate assets, which were 146% higher than his known sources of income.

The raiding team also searched Kumar’s ancestral house at Bishunpur under Bihta block in Patna district. Meanwhile, another team raided the residence of Neeraj Singh, a businessman based in Motihari, East Champaran district.