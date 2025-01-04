Inter-state dacoit carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh killed in police encounter in Bihar

PATNA: An inter-state criminal was killed in an encounter with the police in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sushil Mochi, was carrying a cash reward of Rs.2 lakh on his head. Acting on a tip-off, a police team cordoned off the hideout of Mochi at Tarabari under the Baiyasi police station limit late on Friday night. On seeing the police, Mochi started indiscriminate firing. The police also retaliated, in which Mochi received bullet injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead.

Mochi is a native of the Angarh police station area of Rauta but he shifted to Bengal and was operating from there. Police said that more than 35 cases of loot, murder, and dacoity were lodged against him in Jharkhand and West Bengal apart from Bihar.

In Bihar, he was active in areas falling under Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria districts, close to the Nepal border.

Police said that the deceased Mochi was a close associate of Babar, who was killed in an encounter with the police recently. Mochi is alleged to have masterminded the dacoity in the house of Kharimahin panchayat's mukhiya (head) Sabir Alam. He was also involved in a dacoity in a jewellery shop despite being lodged in Katihar divisional jail. The police had arrested Mochi's wife Poonam Devi and his associate Asad Sahni and recovered parts of stolen gold jewellery.

On getting information about the police encounter, Deputy Inspector General, Purnea Pramod Kumar Mandal and Superintendent of police Kartikey Sharma reached the spot and issued necessary instructions. Sub-divisional officer of Baiyasi Aditya Kumar said that the body of the deceased dacoit was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. He said that the deceased was carrying a reward of Rs.2 lakh on his head. He said Mochi was operating in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.