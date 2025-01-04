Outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to visit India for final round of talks

NEW DELHI: Outgoing U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India on January 5 and 6 for a final round of talks with his counterpart, Ajit K. Doval, and other senior officials as the two countries look to burnish their ties that enjoy a groundswell of bipartisan support.

The discussions will cover a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues, along with finalising ongoing initiatives as the Joe Biden administration concludes its tenure. Congressman Michael Waltz will succeed Sullivan on January 20, when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to New Delhi, India on January 5-6 for a capstone meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval that will span a range of issues across the breadth of the U.S.-India partnership – from space, defense, and strategic technology cooperation to shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” said a White House statement.

During his visit, Sullivan will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.