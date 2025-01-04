Nation

Two soldiers killed, three hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Bandipora

Officials said an Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district.
An Army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular Viewpoint in the Bandipora district on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
An Army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular Viewpoint in the Bandipora district on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.Photo | X
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

SRINAGAR: Two Army personnel were killed and three injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The officials added that two soldiers lost their lives while three were rushed to the district hospital in an injured state.

The hospital's medical superintendent Dr Masrat Iqbal told reporters that two soldiers were "brought dead."

"The three injured (soldiers) were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar," he added.

Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Bandipora
Army vehicle accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com