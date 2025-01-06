BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was on a fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan here to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam, was arrested early on Monday, police said.

Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site as they were holding the demonstration near a restricted area, and thus it was "illegal", a senior officer said.

Kishor was arrested on the fifth day of his fast-unto-death protest over an alleged question paper leak in the December 13 examination conducted by Bihar PSC.