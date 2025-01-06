Congress spreading lies about Rlys, says Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attacked the Congress on Friday, accusing them of spreading fake narratives against the Indian Railways on social media platforms.

Speaking after the signing of a MoU between Vadodara-based Gati-Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Airbus at Railway Bhawan, Vaishnaw said, “The Opposition is trying to denigrate railway employees for their political gains.” He added that more than 2.5 crore people travel by train daily across India.

“I urge all the employees and stakeholders in the railway sector to work together with dedication and maintain high morale,” Vaishnaw added.

He reiterated the Indian Railways’ commitment to providing affordable travel to people from all socio-economic backgrounds and announced plans for the manufacture of 10,000 non-AC coaches in two years.