Several feared trapped in flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao

GUWAHATI: Several people are feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area of Assam’s Dima Hasao hill district. Local media reported that over 20 miners are trapped inside the 300 ft-deep mine filled with 100 feet of water.

Officials are on their way to the site that is located in a remote area. It takes about seven hours to reach Umrangso from the district headquarters Haflong by road.

“We are on our way to the place,” district magistrate Simanta Das told TNIE.

“We have not been able to collect proper information so far. According to preliminary information that we have received from the Umrangso police station, four to six people were trapped due to flooding in the coal mine. We don’t know what caused the flooding,” Das said.

DM said an assessment would be done by Monday night for a rescue operation on Tuesday morning.

According to the DM, the group leader of miners flees the place when such an incident occurs.

“Normally, a list containing the names and total number of miners is maintained by the team leader when they go down into a coal mine,” he said.