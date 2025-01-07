Emotional scenes at wreath-laying ceremony for martyrs of Naxal-triggered blast in Chhattisgarh

DANTEWADA: Heart-wrenching scenes of grief unfolded as wreaths were laid on Tuesday at the mortal remains of eight police personnel and a civilian driver killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with other senior state leaders and the inconsolable family members of the deceased, paid homage at the wreath-laying ceremony held at the Police Lines in Karli, Dantewada, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

The family members, including women and children, were seen crying as women security personnel tried to console them.

After paying tribute to the martyred personnel, Chief Minister Sai stated, "The sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain, and we will be successful in establishing peace in the state."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Director General of Police Ashok Juneja joined Chief Minister Sai in lending their shoulders to the mortal remains of the jawans as they were shifted to vehicles for transportation to the native places of the deceased.