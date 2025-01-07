India’s first organic aquaculture cluster launched in Sikkim

After achieving the tag of the country’s first organic farming state, now Sikkim is moving towards another feat – the country’s first organic aquaculture cluster.
The Union Minister Husbandary and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched India’s first organic fisheries cluster in Sikkim and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 50 crores in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The cluster will be antibiotic, chemical and pesticide-free which would help Sikkim to position itself as a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture.
“Organic fisheries cluster focuses on an ecologically healthy fish farming system avoiding the use of harmful chemicals, antibiotics and pesticides will tap into global Eco-conscious markets with support of financial and technical assistance from NABARD,” said Singh in a statement.
He further explains that the consumers get aware of the environmental impact of the products they regularly use, they will soon shun it.
He further said that organic products typically attract a premium in both domestic and international markets. According to different estimates, the eco-conscious market size is valued at around USD 30 billion in 2024 to USD 105.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. By establishing an organic aquaculture cluster, Sikkim could tap into this growing market and export of organic fish and fish products.
The Government of Sikkim has already embraced organic farming, which has helped in building a strong reputation for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices. Introducing organic fisheries and aquaculture will align with the state’s broader vision of promoting organic, sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices across all sectors.
Organic clusters will ensure minimal environmental pollution and prevent damage to aquatic ecosystems, contributing to sustainable fish production practices.
In addition to it, Singh has also inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 key projects worth Rs. 50 crores under Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampada Yojana (PMMSY) covering all North East Region States except Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
The fisheries and aquaculture sector plays a critical role in India’s economy, providing livelihoods to approximately 3 crore fishers and fish farmers. India is the world’s second-largest fish producer, contributing 8% to global output, ranks second in aquaculture production, leads in shrimp production and export, and is the third-largest producer in capture fisheries.