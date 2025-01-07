India’s first organic aquaculture cluster launched in Sikkim

After achieving the tag of the country’s first organic farming state, now Sikkim is moving towards another feat – the country’s first organic aquaculture cluster.

The Union Minister Husbandary and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched India’s first organic fisheries cluster in Sikkim and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 50 crores in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The cluster will be antibiotic, chemical and pesticide-free which would help Sikkim to position itself as a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture.

“Organic fisheries cluster focuses on an ecologically healthy fish farming system avoiding the use of harmful chemicals, antibiotics and pesticides will tap into global Eco-conscious markets with support of financial and technical assistance from NABARD,” said Singh in a statement.

He further explains that the consumers get aware of the environmental impact of the products they regularly use, they will soon shun it.