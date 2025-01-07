Maharashtra mandates FASTag April 1 onwards; vehicles without tag will be charged double

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed the decision to make FASTag mandatory for all the vehicles from April 1, 2024. If any vehicle does not follow the rule, then as a punishment, the vehicle owners will have to pay out the double amount of toll charges.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held the cabinet meeting on Tuesday where an amendment in the present Public Private Partnership Policy 2014 was approved. And, as per this amendment, toll managers are allowed to charge double from the vehicle owners if they do not use the FASTag from April 1 of this year.

“If toll is collected through the FASTag, there will be more transparency and consistency in toll collection. The delay of vehicles at toll collection points will also be eased out. This move will not only save time but fuel as well. If toll is to be paid through any other means other than FASTag or if FASTag is not started or if a vehicle enters the FASTag lane without a tag, double the toll will have to be paid,” reads out the cabinet note.

The toll collection has been done at 13 road projects of the Public Works Department and nine of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in the state. This decision will be applicable at this place as well as for projects that will have to collect tolls in the future.