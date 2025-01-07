Maharashtra mandates FASTag April 1 onwards; vehicles without tag will be charged double

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday passed the decision to make FASTag mandatory for all the vehicles from April 1, 2024. If any vehicle does not follow the rule, then as a punishment, the vehicle owners will have to pay out the double amount of toll charges.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held the cabinet meeting on Tuesday where an amendment in the present Public Private Partnership Policy 2014 was approved. And, as per this amendment, toll managers are allowed to charge double from the vehicle owners if they do not use the FASTag from April 1 of this year.
“If toll is collected through the FASTag, there will be more transparency and consistency in toll collection. The delay of vehicles at toll collection points will also be eased out. This move will not only save time but fuel as well. If toll is to be paid through any other means other than FASTag or if FASTag is not started or if a vehicle enters the FASTag lane without a tag, double the toll will have to be paid,” reads out the cabinet note.
The toll collection has been done at 13 road projects of the Public Works Department and nine of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in the state. This decision will be applicable at this place as well as for projects that will have to collect tolls in the future.
Moreover, the CM Devendra Fadnavis also approved the publication of the revised Maharashtra Government Rules of Procedure in cabinet meetings, which will make administrative work easier and faster. The first such Rules of Procedure were prepared in 1975. After that, this is the third time such revised Rules of Procedure have been prepared.
“The changes in the Rules of Procedure will help in making the administration of the government more transparent, dynamic and people-oriented and it will benefit the people of the state," said the CM.
"A study group of secretaries of ministerial departments was formed to amend these Rules of Procedure in line with the times. Earlier, they have recommended amendments to the Rules of Procedure after conducting a comparative study of the rules of the Government of India and other states,” he added.
The revised Rules of Procedure consist of 48 rules, 4 schedules and 1 annexure, and are divided into nine parts.
The first schedule contains the names of the administrative departments of the ministry, the second schedule contains detailed details of the matters to be brought before the Cabinet, the third schedule contains detailed details of the matters to be submitted for the approval of Chief Minister and the fourth schedule contains detailed details of the matters to be submitted for the approval of the Governor.
Also, the annexure details the working procedure of the Council of Ministers and the Cabinet. At the same time, the working procedure for introducing bills has also been relaxed.