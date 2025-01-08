J&K Police bust drug racket; seize eight kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

SRINAGAR: In its drive against drug trafficking, police on Wednesday busted a drug racket by arresting two persons and seizing eight kilograms of heroin, which was smuggled from Pakistan.

A police official said a police team during a routine checkpoint intercepted a Tata Sumo vehicle at Barthana Crossing at Qamarwari in the outskirts of Srinagar today. He said two persons were travelling on the board in the vehicle.

“The thorough search of the vehicle was conducted by the policemen. The search led to the discovery of six kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver’s seat,” the police official said.

He said during the search of the two persons, two kilograms of the narcotic substance was recovered from them. “Each of them was concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags”.

The arrested were identified as Anas Ajaz Awan and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Tangdar in border district of Kupwara.