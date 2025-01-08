Revenue officer arrested on charges of accepting bribe in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Jaipur have arrested Revenue Officer Yuvraj Meena outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Meena, currently posted at the Alwar Municipal Corporation, was apprehended during a sting operation by the ACB team.

It was revealed that Meena is a cousin of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer who was part of the team that arrested former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor scam.