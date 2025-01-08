Revenue officer arrested on charges of accepting bribe in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Jaipur have arrested Revenue Officer Yuvraj Meena outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on the charges of demanding and accepting bribe.
Meena, currently posted at the Alwar Municipal Corporation, was apprehended during a sting operation by the ACB team.
It was revealed that Meena is a cousin of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer who was part of the team that arrested former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor scam.
According to ACB officials, Revenue Officer Meena had demanded a bribe of ₹3 lakh to expedite the processing of a private company's file related to a municipal contract.
The company’s representative filed a complaint, prompting the ACB to set up a trap to catch him red-handed.
ASP Omprakash Kilaniya said, “The accused instructed the company representative to deliver the bribe money near the Legislative Assembly.
Around 8 pm on Tuesday, Meena arrived at the location along with an associate. While Meena remained inside the car, his associate collected the money from the complainant. The ACB team immediately arrested both individuals.”
Further investigations revealed that the company had won a tender for collecting Urban Development (UD) tax in Alwar during October-November but faced delays in the approval of their file due to Meena's demands for a bribe.
Following the arrest, the ACB conducted searches at Meena's residence in Jaipur and his office in Alwar, recovering documents and other evidence. The operation continued until early Wednesday morning.
ASP Abhishek Pareek reiterated the ACB’s commitment to combating corruption, stating, “We urge the public to report any instance of bribery or corruption. Immediate action will be taken against offenders.”
The ACB has assured that its crackdown on corruption will persist, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in public administration.