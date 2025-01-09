Canadian court grants bail to all four Indians accused in Hardeep Nijjar's murder

NEW DELHI: A Canadian court has granted bail to four Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.
The killing of the 45-year-old Nijjar sparked diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, with Ottawa raising suspicions about India's involvement in the murder, while New Delhi dismissed the allegations as “absurd.”
The Indian nationals—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh—were arrested by Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in May 2024 in connection with the Nijjar murder investigation. They were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The accused will await trial in the Supreme Court of Canada, which is set to begin next month. The Canadian government issued a "direct indictment," transferring the case from Surrey Provincial Court to the British Columbia Supreme Court. This move bypasses a preliminary inquiry, expediting the case to trial.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. In September of the same year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there was credible evidence of the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing—an allegation that India has consistently and vociferously dismissed.
The four Indian nationals were arrested by the RCMP from various locations across Canada. However, delays in presenting evidence by the prosecution during preliminary hearings have drawn criticism.
Trudeau's allegations, coupled with the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both countries, have further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Despite the serious nature of the accusations against the Indian government, Canada has yet to share any evidence with New Delhi in connection with the case.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India is open to an investigation if Canada provides any evidence or information related to violence that warrants investigation in India.