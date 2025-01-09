Canadian court grants bail to all four Indians accused in Hardeep Nijjar's murder

The four Indian nationals were arrested by the RCMP from various locations across Canada. However, delays in presenting evidence by the prosecution during preliminary hearings have drawn criticism.

Trudeau's allegations, coupled with the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both countries, have further strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Despite the serious nature of the accusations against the Indian government, Canada has yet to share any evidence with New Delhi in connection with the case.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India is open to an investigation if Canada provides any evidence or information related to violence that warrants investigation in India.