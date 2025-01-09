J&K's Kathua administration cracks down on unverified asset holders

SRINAGAR: In an unprecedented move in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration in the border district of Kathua has initiated a major crackdown on individuals possessing significant assets without verified sources of income.
The drive particularly targets individuals involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking and bovine smuggling.
As part of this initiative, the Kathua district administration has issued notices to encroachers in Panchayat Chak Desa Choudharian, Tehsil Marheen, demanding the immediate vacation of 372 kanal of encroached state land (Kahcharai land).
The notice further requires the encroachers to disclose the sources of income and funding used to construct illegal structures on the encroached land.
“Some of these individuals had unlawfully occupied a significant portion of state land in the area and have already been subjected to the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in criminal activities,” said an official spokesman.
The administration has warned that failure to comply with the notice will result in stringent legal actions, including the demolition of illegal structures and criminal proceedings against the encroachers. Authorities have also stated that any individual unable to provide a legitimate source for their income or assets will face rigorous scrutiny, with severe legal consequences to follow.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas reaffirmed the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards land grabbing and the illegal accumulation of wealth. "Transparency is paramount," he said, urging the encroachers to provide clear information on the sources of income used for constructing the illegal structures.
He further warned, “Anyone involved in criminal activities, including drug and bovine smuggling, will face firm legal action.”
The district administration has also sought public support for this initiative, underscoring the importance of community involvement in addressing such issues.