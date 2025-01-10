BJP holds protests near Kejriwal's residence over 'fake' voter registrations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP held a protest on Friday against the AAP for allegedly making "fake" claims about registration of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls.

Hundreds of protesters holding placards like "Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal" raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, with some attempting to breach the security barricades near his residence.

Slogans such as "Litti chokha khayenge, Kejriwal bhagayenge", "Chhathi Maiya ki jai", and "Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal murdabad" echoed during the protest.

A protester, speaking to PTI, said, "Purvanchalis have been called fake voters. This anger will not subside until we remove Kejriwal from here." Another protester added, "He has humiliated us. During Anna Hazare's movement, he used us and made us endure police lathis. And now, he is calling us fake voters."