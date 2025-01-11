All non-Sanatanis who respect Sanatan welcome to Maha Kumbh: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who respect India, its Sanatan ethos and its eternal traditions are welcome to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. “Anyone who arrives with reverence and faith is wholeheartedly welcome to Prayagraj,” Yogi said, referring to participation of Muslims in the religious congregation.
Expressing his views at an event hosted by a private channel in Maha Kumbh Mela area, the CM said the event exemplifies the ethos of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ uniting people across castes and religions.
He, however, pointed out that people coming with malicious intent will not be appreciated and might warrant a different response. “Such people should stay away,” the CM said.
The statements assume significance as during the initial stages of preparations for Maha Kumbh, the ‘mahamandleshwars’ (chiefs) of 13 akharas had given a call against the entry of Muslims in the mela area. Yogi emphasised that many of those whose ancestors embraced Islam under specific historical circumstances still take pride in India’s traditions.
“They identify their gotras with the names of Indian sages, participate in festivals, and cherish their cultural roots. If such people come to take a holy dip in the Sangam out of tradition and devotion, they are most welcome,” he said.
On the issue of Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal, the CM pointed out discrepancies in claims regarding land ownership. “There are assertions that more land than the entire Sambhal district belongs to the Waqf Board, which is absurd. As per the Puranas, over 5,000 years ago, Sambhal was predicted to be the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Everything in Sambhal today is rooted in Sanatan Dharma,” he said.
The CM said that no disputed structure should be referred to as a mosque, adding that in Islam, the concept of construction of a structure for worship was not there unlike Sanatan Dharma where temples hold central significance.
Meals for Rs 9 at ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ in Prayagraj
CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated ‘Maa Ki Rasoi,’ a community kitchen initiative, offering a full meal for just Rs 9. It will operate at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for people from the economically weaker section, the government said.
Adityanath visited the hospital, where he inaugurated ‘Maa Ki Rasoi’ and reviewed the arrangements and personally served food to the attendees. People can enjoy a full meal of dal, rotis, vegetables, rice, and a dessert,” the UP govt said.