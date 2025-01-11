Mistakes are inevitable, I’m human, not God, says PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his debut podcast described himself as a person for whom designation holds no significance in his dedication to serving the nation.

In a candid tete-a-tete hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the prime minister said that his designations and situations may have changed but he still remains the same individual who once used to sit on the floor.

Modi said he is always willing to abandon old ideas and adopt new ones if they align with his core ideology of “Nation First.”

In a reply to a question if he had planned for the future beyond his tenure, focusing on training people he trusts for the next 20-30 years, Modi said, “I can see people with a lot of potential. When I was in Gujarat, I would say that I want to prepare a team for the next 20 years. I am doing it. My success lies in how I prepare my team who will be able to deftly handle things. This is my benchmark that I’ve set for myself.”

Stressing the need for participation of youth in politics, he said that the country needs young leaders who are driven by a mission rather than ambition for top positions.

When asked about his early approach to leadership, Modi said, “When I became CM, I said I will not do anything for myself. I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. I have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god.”

He also reiterated his commitment to reserving one-third of seats for women in legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha in the near future.