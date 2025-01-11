Mob destroys Assam Rifles makeshift post over alleged harassment in Manipur's Kamjong

GUWAHATI: A mob in Manipur’s Kamjong district destroyed a makeshift post of the Assam Rifles on Saturday, protesting what they alleged was repeated harassment by paramilitary personnel whenever they brought timber for house construction.
The incident occurred in Hongbei village, located in Kamjong, a Naga-majority district bordering Myanmar.
Videos circulating on social media showed a large group of villagers, including women, marching toward the Assam Rifles post, which was later dismantled by the mob.
In another video, local MLA Leishiyo Keishing is seen addressing an Assam Rifles officer, saying, “…it is not your duty. It is the duty of the forest department.” This remark came after the officer reportedly stated that the timber should not be used for commercial purposes.
The situation escalated on Saturday when Assam Rifles personnel intercepted vehicles carrying timber, prompting a large crowd to gather in protest.
A local Naga leader explained, “Villagers often go near the Myanmar border to collect timber for constructing houses. However, they are frequently harassed by Assam Rifles personnel. Today, the villagers staged a protest against this harassment.”
The villagers argue that the timber they collect is meant for personal use, primarily for building houses. They have accused the paramilitary force of overstepping its authority by interfering in matters that, according to the MLA, fall under the jurisdiction of the forest department.