SC stays Sambhal civic body’s ‘notice’ on well near masjid

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of a notice issued by Nagar Palika of Sambhal regarding prayers at a well outside the Shahi Jama Masjid and sought a status report within two weeks.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar passed this order after hearing the mosque committee’s plea seeking direction to the district magistrate to ensure status quo with respect to the private well situated near the stairs or entrance of the mosque.

While issuing notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, the bench sought a status report from it within two weeks on a plea filed by the Sambhal mosque’s management committee. It said that the court would hear the case after getting the status report on the sensitive case.