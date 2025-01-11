SC stays Sambhal civic body’s ‘notice’ on well near masjid

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of a notice issued by Nagar Palika of Sambhal regarding prayers at a well outside the Shahi Jama Masjid and sought a status report within two weeks.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar passed this order after hearing the mosque committee’s plea seeking direction to the district magistrate to ensure status quo with respect to the private well situated near the stairs or entrance of the mosque.
While issuing notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, the bench sought a status report from it within two weeks on a plea filed by the Sambhal mosque’s management committee. It said that the court would hear the case after getting the status report on the sensitive case.
The bench observed, “There is no harm if someone uses the well from outside. You have covered the well. Let them use, what is the harm?” it questioned the counsel appearing for the masjid committee.
In response, Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the mosque committee, said that the Hindu side now say the notice has called it the ‘Hari Mandir’, and now they will start using it for pooja and bathing. He clarified that the well was being used for the purposes of the mosque.
The state government on Friday told the court that the situation was “very peaceful” and “they want to create an issue”.
The committee’s application said, “District Administration, Sambhal is conducting a purported drive to revive old temples and wells in the city with reports indicating that at least 32 old temples have been revived and 19 wells have been identified, which are being made operational for public use.”
Also in top court
Eidgah: SC refuses to interfere in HC order
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s order to consolidate or club all suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute and hear them together. A two-judge bench rather highlighted that it will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides since it will avoid multiple proceedings.
Dropouts allowed to sit for JEE-Advanced
In a relief to those students who dropped out from their courses between November 5 and 18 last year, the court on Friday allowed them to register for the JEE-Advanced test. Two petitions, including one filed by 22 aspirants, challenged the reduction in the number of attempts available for them from three to two.