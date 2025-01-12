Meghalaya ‘Cabinet Retreat’ to become a regular feature

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has decided to make ‘Cabinet Retreat’ a regular feature.

The first-of-its-kind Cabinet Retreat was a two-day session, held from January 10-11, where ministers, senior government officials, heads of departments and district magistrates brainstormed to chart “Vision 2032”, for growth and development of the state.

Meghalaya will turn 60 in 2032.

The retreat, organised at Sohra, which is one of the wettest places on earth, also sought to bridge the gaps among departments to improve efficiency and governance.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and some ministers took part in a bus ride and trekked to Siej village in the East Khasi Hills district. The trek to the place, a part of the retreat, was to witness the Living Root Bridge. Addressing community members, Sangma highlighted the significance of the Living Root Bridge, which has been an integral part of the local culture for over 300 years.

The unique bridge, originally constructed by the village forefathers, remains a symbol of sustainable architecture and community-driven development.

“The wisdom of our ancestors led to the creation of this beautiful and functional bridge,” Sangma said, adding, “It is remarkable how the community has come together to preserve this tradition, ensuring that the younger generation learns to carry it forward.”