Meghalaya ‘Cabinet Retreat’ to become a regular feature

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government has decided to make ‘Cabinet Retreat’ a regular feature.
The first-of-its-kind Cabinet Retreat was a two-day session, held from January 10-11, where ministers, senior government officials, heads of departments and district magistrates brainstormed to chart “Vision 2032”, for growth and development of the state.
Meghalaya will turn 60 in 2032.
The retreat, organised at Sohra, which is one of the wettest places on earth, also sought to bridge the gaps among departments to improve efficiency and governance.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and some ministers took part in a bus ride and trekked to Siej village in the East Khasi Hills district. The trek to the place, a part of the retreat, was to witness the Living Root Bridge. Addressing community members, Sangma highlighted the significance of the Living Root Bridge, which has been an integral part of the local culture for over 300 years.
The unique bridge, originally constructed by the village forefathers, remains a symbol of sustainable architecture and community-driven development.
“The wisdom of our ancestors led to the creation of this beautiful and functional bridge,” Sangma said, adding, “It is remarkable how the community has come together to preserve this tradition, ensuring that the younger generation learns to carry it forward.”
The village headman and also the man behind the Living Root Bridge at Siej village, Hally War, began weaving the bridge as a young boy.
“This project shows the patience and dedication required to create something sustainable. It’s a testament to the wisdom passed down through generations,” the CM said.
He announced new infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in the region, including the construction of new roads and the upgradation of school buildings.
According to locals, nearly 10,000 tourists visit the Living Root Bridge at Seij annually.
“We recognise the importance of tourism for economic growth in the region,” Sangma said.
Tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh said the retreat helped foster discussions and inter-departmental collaboration. He said the government decided to make it an annual or bi-annual event for continuous review and effective implementation of policies.
According to him, an important takeaway was the government’s commitment to adopting a high-value, low-volume tourism model to boost the state’s economy.
Official sources said the objective of the event was to provide a platform to departments to highlight their programmes and initiatives, identify gaps and foster collaborative efforts. “The overall objective was to speak in one language. It was more of a confidence-building exercise,” chief secretary DP Wahlang said.