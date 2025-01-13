All eyes on Rahul Gandhi's public meeting as Congress aims to challenge AAP in Delhi polls

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, all eyes are on Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is set to address a public meeting in Seelampur on Monday evening. The rally marks the beginning of his campaign trail in the capital, signaling the Congress's determination to challenge both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress, which has been striving to make the upcoming election a triangular contest, hopes Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the fray will provide much-needed momentum to its campaign. Political analysts are closely watching how Gandhi addresses the AAP government in Delhi, led by its party chief Arvind Kejriwal, given the complexities of the INDIA alliance, of which both Congress and AAP are members.

In recent weeks, the relationship between the two alliance partners has grown increasingly strained. AAP recently called for Congress’s expulsion from the INDIA alliance following a sharp attack by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who criticized Kejriwal’s governance.

While the top Congress leadership has so far avoided direct confrontations with AAP in the capital, the tone of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Seelampur will set the course for the party’s strategy in the weeks ahead.

Delhi Congress leaders are hopeful that Gandhi’s intervention will amplify their aggressive campaign against AAP’s decade-long rule.

The party's Delhi unit has been targeting the Kejriwal government over alleged governance failures, including issues of education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The stakes are high for Congress. Once a dominant force in Delhi politics, the party has struggled to reclaim its lost ground since 2013, when AAP swept into power. Reviving the party’s relevance in the capital is crucial not just for the Delhi elections but also for Congress's broader political narrative ahead of the 2024 general elections.

As the election battle intensifies, Gandhi’s ability to strike a balance between holding AAP accountable and maintaining alliance dynamics will be closely scrutinized. If he successfully channels the aggressive tone of the party’s recent campaigns while offering a vision for Delhi’s future, it could mark a turning point for Congress in its quest to reclaim political ground in the capital.