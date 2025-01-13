BJP seat-sharing talks with allies on, fourth list today

NEW DELHI: The BJP withheld its fourth list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election, scheduled to be released on Sunday. The party has so far announced candidates for 58 out of the 70 seats. The fourth list is now expected to be released on Monday.

According to party insiders, the delay was due to certain candidacies requiring further deliberation. This includes that of its firebrand leader Nupur Sharma, and some former Union ministers.

"The other reasons include ongoing talks with Bihar-based NDA allies JD(U) and LJP, who also want to field candidates from seats with a significant Purvanchali population," said a senior leader.

Sources said BJP faced disagreements over candidate selection in several seats — including Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Wazirpur, Delhi cantonment and Shahdara — forcing it to tread cautiously.