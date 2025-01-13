Chandigarh Diary| Sidhu back in action after long hiatus

Sidhu back in action after long hiatus

Ending his long political break, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu recently met senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. Taking to X, he posted Priyanka’s photo and wrote, “Grace personified… Met ‘Iron Lady of Indian Politics’ @priyanakagandhiji today!!!’’ He then shared another picture with the MP. “Happy birthday to the one who makes every moment brighter, whose charm captivates – Aura that sparkles and dazzles mortal eyes… In prosperity friends aplenty, In adversity Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi…” Sidhu went on in his characteristic style.

Hooda may face penalty for not vacating house

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda may face penalties for not vacating his official residence allotted to him as the LoP in the previous assembly. The state government is considering imposing a penal rent for his failure to leave the residence within the specified time, sources say. Last month, Hooda requested an extension of fifteen days to vacate the house, but he is yet to do so. It is reported that BJP minister Vipul Goel has his eyes on Hooda’s bungalow, House No 70 in Sector 7 of Chandigarh. Previously, the BJP government issued a notice to Hooda, asking him to vacate.

Sukhu to surrender subsidies on electricity

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has decided to forfeit subsidies on all five electricity meters registered in his name. In the state, there is a power subsidy of 125 units for each meter, which means he has been receiving a total subsidy of 625 units. He has submitted the necessary form to the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board regarding his decision. Sukhu emphasized that affluent citizens with multiple electricity meters should give up their subsidies to help support the state’s development. It has also come to the chief minister’s notice that many other individuals are benefiting from power subsidies.

Harpreet Bajwa

Chandigarh

