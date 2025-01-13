Man arrested for having sexual relations with bar singer on false promise of marriage

When the woman became drowsy, the accused allegedly had sexual intercourse with her after promising to marry her and took objectionable pictures of her, the official from Narpoli police station said.

Later, he shared the pictures with her acquaintances, the police said.

The woman lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Saturday and booked under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.), 77 (voyeurism), and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.