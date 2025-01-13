Special Vande Bharat train for Jammu-Srinagar route

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 11 shared a video of a new Vande Bharat Express train which is set to operate on the Katra-Srinagar route, linking Jammu to the Kashmir valley.

The 49-second video, shared by Vaishnaw on platform X and other social media gives an idea of the features of the train which is specially designed to operate seamlessly in the harsh winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.