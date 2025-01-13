Special Vande Bharat train for Jammu-Srinagar route

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 11 shared a video of a new Vande Bharat Express train which is set to operate on the Katra-Srinagar route, linking Jammu to the Kashmir valley.
The 49-second video, shared by Vaishnaw on platform X and other social media gives an idea of the features of the train which is specially designed to operate seamlessly in the harsh winter conditions of Jammu and Kashmir.
Swarajya quoting Railway officials said the train includes additional features compared to the 136 other Vande Bharat Express trains. These additional features ensure it meets the operartional and passenger requirements of J&K's extreme weather.