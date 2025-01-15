Honour killing: 20-year-old Gurjar girl killed by father, cousin for refusing to marry man of their choice in MP
BHOPAL: In an alleged case of ‘honour killing,’ a 20-year-old girl Tanu Gurjar was shot dead by her father Mahesh Gurjar, who is a dhaba owner, along with cousin brother Rahul. The incident happened four days before her marriage, in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.
The incident took place at the dhaba owner’s house in Adarsh Nagar locality at around 9 pm on Tuesday, due to the Gurjar community girl’s refusal to marry Indian Air Force (IAF) staffer on January 18, due to her six-years-long love affair with an unemployed Gurjar man from Agra.
According to primary investigations, the girl was shot from close range in the face and head with two separate illegal fire-arms. At least four bullets were reportedly fired.
“Both the accused, including the girl’s father and cousin brother have been arrested,” Gwalior district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh told TNIE.
Shockingly, just a few hours before the gruesome killing, the girl had posted a video, in which she had stated that if anything happened to her, her family would be responsible for it.
In the 52-second video clip, the girl could be heard saying that she is in a relationship with a Pinhat (Agra) based man Bhikham Mavai ‘Vicky,’ but her family wants to marry her to someone else. She is being tortured regularly by her family members, who are also threatening to kill her if she didn’t act as wanted by them.
Acting into the matter after surfacing the video, the local police counselled the girl and her father separately. However, just a few hours later, the alleged honour killing took place.
Subsequently, the girl was reportedly asked by cops to shift to Nari Niketan, but she refused. Some hours later, her father and cousin took her to a room in the house on the pretext of resolving the issue and allegedly shot her dead from close range.
Importantly, the girl’s lover and her would-be groom both belonged to the same Gurjar community, but while her lover was unemployed, the would-be groom was an IAF staffer.