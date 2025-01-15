Three naval warships commissioned in Mumbai; PM Modi attends event

MUMBAI: Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Navy described the commissioning of the three major combatants as a historic occasion.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures.