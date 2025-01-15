Ugly truth exposed, mental stability jibe: BJP reacts sharply to Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remarks

The BJP launched a strong attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today after he claimed the Opposition was fighting not only the BJP but the Indian State. Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda said the Congress's "ugly truth is now exposed."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned why Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution if he believed the Opposition was up against the State. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should "get his mental stability checked."

Gandhi made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Congress's new headquarters in Delhi, where he criticized the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier stated that India’s true independence should be celebrated on the day of the Ram temple consecration, rather than on August 15.