Ugly truth exposed, mental stability jibe: BJP reacts sharply to Rahul's 'fighting Indian state' remarks

The BJP launched a strong attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today after he claimed the Opposition was fighting not only the BJP but the Indian State. Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda said the Congress's "ugly truth is now exposed."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned why Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution if he believed the Opposition was up against the State. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should "get his mental stability checked."
Gandhi made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Congress's new headquarters in Delhi, where he criticized the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS.
Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who had earlier stated that India’s true independence should be celebrated on the day of the Ram temple consecration, rather than on August 15.
Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself.
"Our ideology like the RSS ideology is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said
"We do not know whether our institutions are working or are non-functional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that media is no longer free and fair," he added.
BJP President JP Nadda reacted sharply, dda claimed that the Congress' "ugly truth" has been exposed by its own leader.
Nadda alleged on X that it is not a secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with urban naxals and the deep state who want to "defame, demean and discredit" India.
He said Gandhi's repeated actions have also strengthened this belief.
Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society, Nadda said.
Nadda added, "Hidden no more, Congress' ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader". "I 'compliment' Mr.Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state!" he said.
The BJP president charged that the Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India.
"Their greed for power meant compromising the nation's integrity and betraying the trust of the people," Nadda said, adding, people of India are wise, and they have decided they will always reject Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology.
Finance Minister Sitharaman remarked that the Leader of the Opposition, who took an oath on the Constitution, is now claiming to be fighting the Indian State.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks on the Indian state and said that his statement is not a coincidence but a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros.
"Today Rahul made it public that by fighting Modi and BJP he has started fighting with the nation. He is fighting with India and Indian states and it's not a coincidence but it's a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros."
BJP ally JDU also attacked the Congress, party leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that there was no truth in the Congress' allegations
"The blotted past of Congress does not allow it to let them ask such questions. Congress has raised such points earlier too...But they were defeated in the recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in different states. The reason behind its defeat is that there is no truth in the allegations of Congress. The people are witnessing increased respect for constitutional institutions," he said.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Gandhi family changed the Constitution of India and said in a post on X, "Rahul Gandhi is fighting a war against the Indian State i.e. the Constitution of India i.e. Ambedkar's Constitution. The Gandhi family's proverb of 'Ram in mouth and knife in armpit' has come before the public. After changing the Constitution of India by denying the existence of Ambedkar, the Gandhi family wants the division of the country, the India of Soros' dreams of pieces.
Gandhi had also attacked the Election Commission claiming that the party was uncomfortable with the way the EC operates.
"I clearly stated that something went wrong in the Maharashtra elections. We are uncomfortable with the way the Election Commission operates. The sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic. It is the Election Commission's duty to provide a voters' list with names and addresses of those who voted in the Vidhan Sabha election," he claimed.
(With inputs from ANI)