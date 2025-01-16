Help us restore peace, all issues can be discussed politically: Manipur CM Biren Singh tells people

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023.

"Let's hope full normalcy returns soon, let's pray to God for that. Without a division between the hills and the valley, let's try to restore peace. We are all Manipuris. We are all Indians," he said.

Singh also said, "All the core issues can be discussed politically and diplomatically. Solutions must be found. Conflict cannot bring anything good."

Replying to media queries on bomb attacks at Kangchup Phayeng in Imphal West district on Tuesday night, Singh said, "It is very unfortunate and a rare incident. In the last five or six months, no violence has happened.

Police are investigating the incident and will find out who is involved in it. Necessary legal actions will be taken up.